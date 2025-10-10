I earn Rs 70K, you earn Rs 5K; don’t question me!

Gadwal

Following the alleged harassment and humiliation of Village Organization Assistants (VOAs) and MSOBs working under them by Alampur Mandal Assistant Project Manager (APM) and CC (Cluster Coordinator), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district leadership on Thursday demanded immediate departmental action against the duo

Alampur Mandal APM (Assistant Project Manager) Marthamma and CC (Cluster Coordinator) Jayamma, alleging that they have been harassing Village Organization Assistants (VOAs) and MSOBs working under them.

CITU District Vice President Upper Narasimha and Dyam Anji, District President of the Telangana IKP VOA Employees Association (affiliated with CITU), submitted a representation to Additional Collector Narsinga Rao at the District Collector’s office on Thursday. They were accompanied by a delegation of VOAs and MSOBs.

Speaking to the media, they alleged that APM Marthamma and CC Jayamma have been harassing employees, creating a hostile work environment, and misusing their authority within the Alampur Mandal Women’s Federation office.

According to their statements, the officers have been imposing unnecessary restrictions, such as requiring special permission to enter the office, demanding special vehicles for field visits, and forcing staff to contribute money and gifts for personal functions and felicitation events.

They further alleged that the APM and CC were forcing VOAs to issue cheques in their own names instead of the federation’s, diverting marketing commissions to the MS account, and withdrawing money from federation funds citing personal reasons like relatives’ medical expenses.

The employees claimed that educated VOAs—those holding degrees like B. and Bed —were being threatened with removal from service. The officers reportedly humiliated MSOBs in front of bankers, used abusive and insulting language, and resorted to verbal intimidation, saying, “You earn only Rs 5,000 while I earn Rs 70,000 — you have no right to question me.”

The complainants also revealed that the two officers allegedly threatened to die by suicide and blame certain employees if they continued to question their misconduct.

The delegation demanded that the district administration conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations and take strict departmental action to curb the harassment and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.