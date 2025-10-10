Live
- Indoor plants that naturally purify air and refresh your home
- Philippine President orders evacuation after powerful earthquake strikes southern part
- K'taka Minister downplays CM's Oct 13 dinner meet; says nothing special
- First Cold Morning of the Season in Hyderabad, Temperatures Drop to 17–19°C
- Fake ‘Sora’ Apps Flood App Store as OpenAI’s Video Generator Breaks Download Records
- Zero appeals for addition/deletion of names from final Bihar electoral roll, says ECI
- Around 95 pc of total market borrowing target of Bengal govt for 2025-26 to be exhausted in December
- Telangana BJP’s election committee meets to decide candidate for Jubilee Hills bypoll
- Dengue Positivity Varies Sharply Across Indian States, Finds PharmEasy Analysis
- Sabarimala gold row: Kerala HC asks criminal case to be filed, cites 475 gm gold missing
I earn Rs 70K, you earn Rs 5K; don’t question me!
Alampur Mandal APM and CC allegedly harass VOAs and MSOBs
Gadwal
Following the alleged harassment and humiliation of Village Organization Assistants (VOAs) and MSOBs working under them by Alampur Mandal Assistant Project Manager (APM) and CC (Cluster Coordinator), the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) district leadership on Thursday demanded immediate departmental action against the duo
Alampur Mandal APM (Assistant Project Manager) Marthamma and CC (Cluster Coordinator) Jayamma, alleging that they have been harassing Village Organization Assistants (VOAs) and MSOBs working under them.
CITU District Vice President Upper Narasimha and Dyam Anji, District President of the Telangana IKP VOA Employees Association (affiliated with CITU), submitted a representation to Additional Collector Narsinga Rao at the District Collector’s office on Thursday. They were accompanied by a delegation of VOAs and MSOBs.
Speaking to the media, they alleged that APM Marthamma and CC Jayamma have been harassing employees, creating a hostile work environment, and misusing their authority within the Alampur Mandal Women’s Federation office.
According to their statements, the officers have been imposing unnecessary restrictions, such as requiring special permission to enter the office, demanding special vehicles for field visits, and forcing staff to contribute money and gifts for personal functions and felicitation events.
They further alleged that the APM and CC were forcing VOAs to issue cheques in their own names instead of the federation’s, diverting marketing commissions to the MS account, and withdrawing money from federation funds citing personal reasons like relatives’ medical expenses.
The employees claimed that educated VOAs—those holding degrees like B. and Bed —were being threatened with removal from service. The officers reportedly humiliated MSOBs in front of bankers, used abusive and insulting language, and resorted to verbal intimidation, saying, “You earn only Rs 5,000 while I earn Rs 70,000 — you have no right to question me.”
The complainants also revealed that the two officers allegedly threatened to die by suicide and blame certain employees if they continued to question their misconduct.
The delegation demanded that the district administration conduct a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations and take strict departmental action to curb the harassment and prevent the recurrence of such incidents.