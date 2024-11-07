  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Ila Tripathi gives instructions to surveyors

Ila Tripathi gives instructions to surveyors
x
Highlights

As part of the comprehensive household family survey, District Collector Ila Tripathi inspected the survey process on Wednesday in Chandur Municipality, Nalgonda District.

Nalgonda: As part of the comprehensive household family survey, District Collector Ila Tripathi inspected the survey process on Wednesday in Chandur Municipality, Nalgonda District. She visited the houses where enumerators were conducting the survey to check if they were doing it correctly.

On this occasion, she provided clear instructions to the enumerators regarding aspects such as filling out survey forms and collecting information. She emphasised to the enumerators that every effort should be made to avoid any errors in the survey and to record accurate details.

She also requested that the public be prepared with documents like Aadhaar, ration card, and Dharani passbook when enumerators visit their homes, to facilitate the survey.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick