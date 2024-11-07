Ila Tripathi gives instructions to surveyors

Nalgonda: As part of the comprehensive household family survey, District Collector Ila Tripathi inspected the survey process on Wednesday in Chandur Municipality, Nalgonda District. She visited the houses where enumerators were conducting the survey to check if they were doing it correctly.

On this occasion, she provided clear instructions to the enumerators regarding aspects such as filling out survey forms and collecting information. She emphasised to the enumerators that every effort should be made to avoid any errors in the survey and to record accurate details.

She also requested that the public be prepared with documents like Aadhaar, ration card, and Dharani passbook when enumerators visit their homes, to facilitate the survey.