Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win

Hanumakonda: Confident of winning with 100% certainty due to the unwavering support of teachers and lecturers, Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Teachers’ MLC independent candidate Sangham Reddy Sundar Raj Yadav expressed his optimism.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he stated that his campaign across the three combined districts is receiv-ing complete support from teachers and lecturers. He em-phasized that he is determined to fight for teachers’ issues without hesitation and assured them that he would go to the Legislative Council with their backing.