Live
- Daaku Maharaj: Here’s How Much Urvashi Rautela Was Paid
- Campaign intensified as leaders leaving nothing to chances
- Day 7: Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal’s Film Earns Rs 219.75 Crore in Week 1
- Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win
- BJP sure of win in MLC polls
- Bhole Baba gets clean chit in Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives
- High Court Slams HYDRA for Demolitions on Holidays
- Union Agriculture Ministry Hosts Meeting to Support Chilli Farmers
- Uber Changes Payment Method for Auto-Rickshaw Rides: Cash Only from February 18
- SRU organises NSS youth festival
Just In
Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win
Highlights
Confident of winning with 100% certainty due to the unwavering support of teachers and lecturers, Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Teachers’ MLC independent candidate Sangham Reddy Sundar Raj Yadav expressed his optimism
Hanumakonda: Confident of winning with 100% certainty due to the unwavering support of teachers and lecturers, Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Teachers’ MLC independent candidate Sangham Reddy Sundar Raj Yadav expressed his optimism.
Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he stated that his campaign across the three combined districts is receiv-ing complete support from teachers and lecturers. He em-phasized that he is determined to fight for teachers’ issues without hesitation and assured them that he would go to the Legislative Council with their backing.
Next Story