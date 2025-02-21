  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win

Independent candidate Sundar Raj optimistic about win
x
Highlights

Confident of winning with 100% certainty due to the unwavering support of teachers and lecturers, Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Teachers’ MLC independent candidate Sangham Reddy Sundar Raj Yadav expressed his optimism

Hanumakonda: Confident of winning with 100% certainty due to the unwavering support of teachers and lecturers, Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam Teachers’ MLC independent candidate Sangham Reddy Sundar Raj Yadav expressed his optimism.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he stated that his campaign across the three combined districts is receiv-ing complete support from teachers and lecturers. He em-phasized that he is determined to fight for teachers’ issues without hesitation and assured them that he would go to the Legislative Council with their backing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick