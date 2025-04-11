India unveils first national quality grading system for infrastructure projects

Hyderabad: To enhance the quality of infrastructure across the country, the Construction Quality Rating Agency (CQRA), in collaboration with the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), has launched India’s first Quality Assessment and Grading System for Infrastructure Projects.

This pioneering initiative introduces a standardised, scientific framework to assess and grade major infrastructure projects—including roads, bridges, metro systems, ports, and railways—across India. The system aims to set new benchmarks for construction quality, boosting transparency, accountability and efficiency in the sector.

The grading mechanism employs advanced, unbiased assessment techniques, including random sampling and mobile-based inspection tools. Each observation is geo-tagged and time-stamped with photographic or video evidence, ensuring traceability and integrity throughout the evaluation process. Observed deficiencies are categorised as mild, moderate, or severe, based on impact and frequency.

Quarterly grading for main projects

CIDC has proposed a quarterly grading system based on four key quality parameters:

1. Resource Quality – Examines materials and equipment used, ensuring compliance with technical specifications.

2. Process Quality – Reviews construction practices and on-site controls.

3. Finished Product Quality – Assesses durability and performance of completed structures.

4. Quality Management System (QMS) – Evaluates quality planning, site organisation, and personnel responsibilities.

The grading scale is designed to provide clear, actionable feedback for developers, investors, and policymakers:

Leaders speak on the milestone initiative

“We are delighted to launch this Quality Assessment and Grading System in partnership with CIDC,” said Mr Ujwal Kunte, Founder and Managing Director of CQRA. “This initiative marks a significant milestone in our mission to elevate construction quality standards across India, ensuring that our infrastructure projects meet the highest benchmarks of excellence and reliability.”

Dr P. R. Swarup, Director General of CIDC, added, “With this launch, we bring international standards of assessment to India’s infrastructure sector. By leveraging cutting-edge methodologies, we ensure that our projects not only meet but exceed global quality expectations. This is a crucial step towards positioning India as a global leader in infrastructure.”