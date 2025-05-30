Indiramma housing brings joy to the poor in Udatala Palli

Chandur (Nalgonda): “We had been living in huts for the past ten years. After the new government came to power under the leadership of CM Revanth Reddy, we are delighted to receive an Indiramma house under the housing scheme,” said Kukkala Bojjamma and Omkar from Udatala Palli village in Chandur mandal of Munugodu constituency in the district, while speaking to District Collector Ila Tripathi. On Thursday, the Collector made a surprise visit to the village and inspected the construction of Indiramma houses. During the visit, she interacted with the beneficiaries who confirmed that they received the basement construction bill and thanked the State government for support.

As per official information, a total of 65 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned for Udatala Palli village. So far, 11 basements have been completed, and payments for the basement bills have been made to two beneficiaries.

The Collector was accompanied by Housing Department PD Raj Kumar, In-charge RDO Ramana Reddy, Tahsildar Kiranmayi, and other officials during the visit.