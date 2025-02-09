Live
Just In
Industrialist V. Chandrashekar Janardhan Rao’s Grandson Arrested for Fatal Stabbing Over Property Dispute
Hyderabad: Industrialist V. Chandrashekar Janardhan Rao’s grandson was arrested for fatally stabbing him over 70 times with a kitchen knife, reportedly over a property dispute. The accused, identified as Keerthi Teja, allegedly attacked the 86-year-old businessman at their residence in Panjagutta on Thursday night before fleeing the scene.
According to the police, Teja, who is the younger son of Chandrashekar’s second daughter, was disgruntled over being allegedly sidelined in family affairs and inheritance matters. “He claimed that his cousins and siblings were well taken care of while he was neglected. He also stated that he was not given due respect in the company and demanded his share of the family’s wealth,” officials said based on preliminary questioning.
Teja had returned to India in 2018 after completing his Master’s degree in the United States. His grandfather, Chandrashekar, was the Chairman and Managing Director of Veljan Group of Companies and lived with his family, including Teja’s mother and his daughter, Sarojini Devi.
Following an intense search, police arrested Teja on Saturday in Somajiguda based on a tip-off. Further investigation is underway.