Insurance is necessary for everyone – postal division superintendent Bhoomanna

Nagar kurnool: Postal Division Superintendent Bhoomanna emphasized the importance of life insurance for everyone in the current situation.

On Saturday, he visited postal accident insurance policy collection centers in Nagarkurnool district headquarters.

Earlier, Nagarkurnool MPDO Koteswar inaugurated the postal insurance centers. Speaking on the occasion, Bhoomanna stated that one can avail of high insurance coverage with minimal investment.

He explained that by paying Rs. 1,000 per year, a person can get accident insurance coverage of Rs. 15 lakh.

He advised rural postal staff to encourage gram panchayat workers, employment scheme laborers, Anganwadi workers, and youth in every village to enroll in postal accident insurance.

SPM Ghaffar, postal staff members Mohammed Khan, Jagan, and others participated in the program.