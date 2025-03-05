Intermediate Exams Kick Off in Telangana, but Students Struggle with Commute

Hyderabad: The first-year Intermediate examinations in Telangana commenced on Wednesday, March 5, with students appearing for the Second Language Paper-1. As examination centres across the city saw a steady stream of students and anxious parents, logistical challenges, particularly accessibility to certain centres, emerged as a concern.

In Kamala Nagar, Hyderabad’s ECIL area, nearly a hundred parents gathered outside CMS Commerce Junior College, awaiting their children’s exit. Traffic bottlenecks were reported as vehicles lined the streets, prompting police intervention to ease congestion. Similar situations were observed across the city, with Jubilee Hills and Madhapur among the most affected areas.

While many students expressed relief at starting the exams with a language paper, some found the travel to distant centres challenging. A student from Narayana Junior College, Moti Nagar, assigned to a centre in Madhapur, pointed out the lack of direct transport options, making commuting difficult. “The centre is far from home, and buses don’t ply on this route,” the student shared, reflecting a broader issue of accessibility.

Despite these challenges, examination centres were reported to be well-organised. At the Resonance Junior College centre in Jubilee Hills, students appreciated the arrangements, including the availability of drinking water and systematic management.

This year, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has introduced enhanced security measures, including QR-coded hall tickets and bar-coded 24-page answer booklets. Additionally, all question papers come with unique codes, ensuring a more secure and tamper-proof evaluation process.

With exams set to continue until March 25, students remain optimistic. “Starting with a language paper reduced our stress. Now we feel more confident about the upcoming subjects,” said Praneeth, a student from Narayana Junior College, ECIL.

While the first day saw a smooth start in terms of examination arrangements, concerns over accessibility highlight the need for better transportation planning to ensure students reach their designated centres without difficulty.