Int’l Women’s Day: CV Anand unveils poster for run on March 8

Hyderabad: In the run-up to International Women’s Day which is to be held on March 8, 2025, the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand unveiled the poster and opened the registrations for the ‘Hyderabad City Police Run for Action 2025’, featuring 2K and 5K categories. The event is to be held on March 8 at People’s Plaza, with a theme ‘Accelerate Action on Women’s Safety’.

On this occasion, the Commissioner encouraged all enthusiasts, particularly women and safety advocates, to register and participate in this event aimed at reinforcing collective responsibility towards women’s safety. Interested participants can register through the following link https://rfa.bebetter.run.

“Women’s safety is our top priority. This run is a clarion call to increase awareness and spark discussions on all aspects of women safety. Together let’s show our commitment to enhance women safety. See you there,” he appealed. The Hyderabad Police has consistently prioritised women’s safety through innovative and proactive measures. Initiatives such as SHE Teams, Bharosa, and exclusive Women’s Police Stations have been instrumental in ensuring a safer environment for women in this metropolitan city.

The Women’s Safety Wing of City Police is overseeing the organisation and execution of this event.

While the incognito SHE teams work proactively to curb harassment and crimes against women through surveillance, counselling, and strict enforcement, Bharosa Centres provide integrated support, including legal aid, psychological counselling, and rehabilitation services. Women Safety DCP Lavanya and other officers were present.