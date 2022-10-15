IPE, IPASE to have 100% syllabus for model question papers 

Hyderabad: As per the State government orders, the State Board of Intermediate Education has decided to prescribe 100 per cent syllabus for model question papers for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) and Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examination (IPASE)2023.

An official release said, earlier TSBIE had decided to go back to pre-pandemic times with 100 per cent syllabus to be covered during this academic year. In this regard they will also go with 100% syllabus for the model question papers.

During the last two academic years, the board had reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent and considered 70 per cent of the syllabus for the Intermediate Public Examinations due to the pandemic.

At the situation is normal the same methodology which used to be followed before the pandemic will be followed.

Also, the prescribed syllabus is available on the website of TSBIE-www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Also the model question papers of IPE and IPASE -2023 will be available on the website soon, said a senior , TSBIE officer.