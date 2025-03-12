Live
Irrigation will be provided up to last ayacut: Collector Abhilasha Abhinav
Khanapur: District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav on Tuesday assured farmers that they will be pro-vided with irrigation water up to the last ayacut in the summer. The Collector visited the crop fields on the outskirts of Kothamaddipadaga village in Kadem mandal. On this occasion, the Collector asked the farmers about the details of the crops cultivated. He said that the farmers will be provided with water through the Sadarmat canal of the Kadem project.
Farmers do not need to worry about irrigation water, he assured. The Collector instructed the concerned officials to take steps to see that every crop field receives irrigation water by the end of April.
District Agriculture Department Officer Anji Prasad, Irrigation Department EE Vittal, tehsildar Prabhakar, MPDO Aruna, officials, farmers, and others were there.