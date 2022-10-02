It will be Bharat Rashtriya Samithi

Hyderabad: It is almost certain that the name of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's new political party is likely to be 'Bharat Rashtriya Samithi' and this decision would be announced on the occasion of Dussehra. The Chief Minister would be hosting a lunch for the ministers and the district TRS presidents at Pragathi Bhavan after the programme at the Gandhi Hospital on Sunday. Though there were speculations that the TRS chief was contemplating to change the name, sources said that it was finalised as Bharat Rashtriya Samithi.

A senior TRS leader said that the party chief would be giving instructions to the party's district presidents on what needs to be done after the announcement of the party. They would be given a schedule of works after the announcement on Dussehra on how to take the message of the party to the masses, the TRS leader added. The TRS leadership has invited other party leaders to attend the meeting on the occasion of Dussehra. Sources said that the invitations were sent to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemanth Soren, former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy, film star Prakash Raj and former Chief Minister of Gujarat Shankar Singh Waghela and it is learnt that Kumaraswamy and Prakash Raj have agreed.

It may be reminded that a meeting of the legislature party executive meeting is also planned by the Chief Minister on the occasion of Dussehra.

The party leaders feel that the national party would give a tough challenge to the BJP in the country. The leaders recalled that when KCR formed TRS in 2001, there was an NDA government at the Centre under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Now, the leaders said that at a time when there is a talk about BRS, there is an NDA government.