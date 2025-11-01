Jadcherla set for major urban transformation

Mahabubnagar: Jadcherla, one of the fastest-growing municipalities in Mahabubnagar district, is poised for a major urban transformation with the preparation of a comprehensive GIS-based Master Plan under the Central government’s AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Strategically positioned at the crossroads of National Highways 44 and 167, Jadcherla is emerging as a vital industrial, educational, and technology hub in southern Telangana.

The town’s rapid progress is driven by key projects like the Polepally Pharma SEZ, which houses several pharmaceutical and bulk drug units, contributing significantly to local employment and industrial output. The establishment of IIIT Jadcherla, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, and Integrated Residential Schools at Chittiboienpally has added to its educational prominence. The new IT Park at Divitipally and the Amara Raja Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing Unit are further strengthening its reputation as a centre for innovation, technology, and green energy.

Given this fast-paced development, officials emphasized the need for a master plan that ensures planned, environment-friendly, and sustainable growth to support future population and infrastructure demands.

In this regard, a consultative workshop on the preparation of the GIS-based master plan was held at the Integrated District Offices Complex on Friday, chaired by District Collector Viziyendira Boyi. DTCP Joint Director and AMRUT 2.0 Nodal Officer Ashwini, municipal councillors, and officials from multiple departments attended the session.

During the meeting, officials explained the methodology for developing the master plan using drone surveys and GIS mapping to analyse land use, civic infrastructure, and growth potential.

The collector stated that the master plan will provide a roadmap for the town’s development over the next 20 years, integrating housing, transportation, water supply, and environmental management. She instructed departments to submit relevant data by November 7, stressing the importance of inter-departmental coordination.

“The GIS-based master plan will help ensure that Jadcherla grows systematically, balancing urban expansion with sustainability and citizens’ welfare,” she said.

Officials confirmed that drone and socio-economic surveys within municipal limits have been completed, and work on the draft master plan is underway. The Collector also emphasised the inclusion of green spaces, public parks, and efficient transport networks to enhance quality of life and minimise pollution.