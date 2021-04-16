Jana Reddy's statements reflect his fear of defeat: Jagadish Reddy

Nagarjuna Sagar: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's meeting in Halia was a grand success, though Opposition parties tried to obstruct the meeting in all possible ways.

Speaking to the media at Halia on Thursday, he said that CM KCR's meeting filled enthusiasm and energy in party leaders and cadre. He mocked at Congress candidate for Sagar byelection K Jana Reddy that no one can understand Jana Reddy and his words. Jana Reddy's statements were reflecting his fear of defeat, he added.

Stating that people of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency were well aware of the functioning of all political parties, Jagadish Reddy informed that people of this region rejected Jana Reddy in 2018 elections and the same will be repeated in Sagar byelection to be held on April 17. The beneficiaries of various government schemes and people in favour of development activities are with the TRS, he asserted.

The Minister stated that BJP will not get even deposit as people have noticed the fraud, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committing in this election. He said that Modi, who is privatising government companies, had lost people's faith.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy thanked the people of Sagar constituency for making CM KCR 'meeting a grand success. He exuded confidence that TRS will retain the seat with huge majority with the blessings of people of Sagar constituency.

MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MP Lingaiah Yadav, TRS State general secretary and election in-charge Thakkellapally Ravinder Rao, MLAs Bhaskar Rao and Mallaiah Yadav, Tourism Corporation Chairman Uppala Srinivas Gupta were also present at the press meet.