Jangaon ZP chief’s last rites performed

Jangaon: The final rites of Jangaon Zilla Parishad chairman Pagala Sampath Reddy were performed at Rajavaram under Chilpur mandal in Jangaon district on Tuesday. Sampath Reddy passed away due to cardiac arrest in Hanumakonda on Monday.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao attended the funeral and paid tributes to Sampath Reddy. He consoled the family members of the departed leader. KTR appealed to the cadres to pay their respects to Sampath Reddy at the party district offices across the State.

Former ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Kadiyam Srihari, Satyavathi Rathod, former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Jangaon MLA-elect Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, former MLAs Thatikonda Rajaiah, Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy and Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy were among others who attended the funeral.