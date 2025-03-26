Jhansi promises party posts for hard working youth

Hanamkonda: Palakurthi constituency in-charge Hanumandla Jhansi Rajender Reddy stated on Tuesday that the party will recognize and provide appropriate posts to youth who work hard.

At a review meeting in party office in Peddavangara mandal centre, attended by youth leaders and social media coordinators from villages, she emphasised the importance of spreading public awareness about the government’s development and welfare programmes.

Reddy urged young leaders to work enthusiastically to strengthen the party at the village level. She highlighted the responsibility of social media coordinators in promoting various party activities within the constituency. She called upon youth and social media coordinators to work together for party’s progress. She stressed the importance of countering the Opposition leaders effectively.

Mandal president Muddasani Suresh, Youth president Harikrishna, social media coordinator Sammayya Goud and several youth leaders from villages attended.