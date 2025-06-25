Jogulamba Gadwal Police Launch Anti-Drug Awareness Drive: DSP V. Mogilayya Urges Youth to Shun Addictions for a Better Future

Gadwal: As part of the Anti-Drug Awareness Week celebrations, the Jogulamba Gadwal District Police conducted an awareness program at the Boys’ High School in the district headquarters. Acting on the directions of District Superintendent of Police (SP) Shri T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shri V. Mogilayya led the session and addressed students on the dangers of drug and substance abuse, especially focusing on the growing threat of marijuana (ganja) and other intoxicants.

"A Drug-Free Society is Everyone’s Responsibility" – DSP V. Mogilayya

In his keynote address, DSP V. Mogilayya emphasized that creating a drug-free district requires active participation from all citizens. He warned students against falling into the trap of addiction, particularly stressing how some youth, in search of temporary happiness or thrill, are ruining their futures by indulging in marijuana and other drugs.

> “Addiction destroys life. Let us drive out the drug menace and build a drug-free society for the future generations,” said DSP Mogilayya.

He also highlighted that a special surveillance system has been put in place to monitor individuals involved in the use or trafficking of drugs, noting that addiction often leads to mental instability and criminal behavior. DSP Mogilayya pointed out that marijuana and similar substances pose severe risks to health, including damage to nerves, the heart, and other major organs.

Parents and Teachers Have a Key Role to Play

DSP Mogilayya urged parents and teachers to closely monitor their children’s activities, as early detection of risky behavior can help prevent lifelong consequences. He expressed concern that some youth, despite having bright futures, are being lured into bad habits that could ruin their lives.

He stated that the police department is committed to curbing the drug menace by involving rural and urban communities alike, ensuring that youth stay away from narcotic substances and illegal currency exchanges linked to drug trade. The goal, he stressed, is to contribute to building a Drug-Free Telangana.

Widespread Participation in Awareness Program

The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, teachers, and police staff. Members of the SHE Team, including SI Swathi and other personnel, were actively involved in the program. They helped in sensitizing students about the legal, health, and social consequences of drug use.

Key Messages from the Awareness Campaign:

"Let’s eliminate the drug epidemic, and hand over a drug-free society to future generations."

"Intoxication ruins life."

"Youth should not destroy their future in pursuit of temporary pleasure."

"Fighting drug abuse is a collective responsibility."

The police department reiterated its commitment to safeguarding youth from the scourge of drug abuse, urging community members to cooperate in reporting any suspicious drug-related activities.