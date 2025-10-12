Jubilee Hills by-election notification to be released tomorrow

The Election Commission is poised to release the election gazette notification for the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency by-election tomorrow. Nominations will be accepted from tomorrow until 21st October, with scrutiny scheduled for 22nd October. Candidates will have until 24th October to withdraw their nominations.

The District Election Commission has confirmed all necessary preparations for the nomination process, with the office of the Returning Officer established at the Sheikhpet Tehsildar's office. District Election Officer R.V. Karnan conducted an inspection of the arrangements in place at the Returning Officer's office, while Secunderabad RDO Sairam has been appointed as the Returning Officer for this election.

The by-election is set to take place on 11th November, with the counting of votes occurring on 14th November. As the election date approaches, campaigning is intensifying among both ruling and opposition parties. The Congress and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have already announced their candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently in the process of selecting theirs. As the political landscape heats up, the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency is abuzz with election activity.