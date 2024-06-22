Jupally Krishna Rao meets assaulted tribal victim, assures justice and support

Telangana Excise and Tourism Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao has promised full support and justice for the tribal victim woman from Molachintlapalli Tanda, who was mercilessly assaulted and is currently receiving treatment at Nagar Kurnool Government Hospital. This heinous act of violence has shocked the community, and the government is taking swift action to ensure that the perpetrators face strict punishment.

According to Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao, the accused individuals have already been arrested by the police, and efforts are being made to ensure that they face the full force of the law. The minister described the incident as a barbaric act and assured that such attacks will not go unpunished. The government has announced a financial assistance of Rs. 2 lakh for the affected family and has also pledged to provide education for their three daughters in a residential school.

Minister Jupalli Krishna Rao reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the family in every possible way so that they can recover from this traumatic incident. He assured that the government will stand by them and provide assistance to help them rebuild their lives. The community is outraged by this horrific incident, and the government is determined to ensure that justice is served and that the perpetrators are held accountable for their actions.