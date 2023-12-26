  • Menu
KA Paul invites CM to Global Peace Meeting

Hyderabad: Praja Shanthi Party president, Dr KA Paul paid a courtesy call to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence on Monday morning.

The politician and evangelist invited Revanth to the Global Peace Meeting on December 30 and also requested him to grant necessary permission for organising the event smoothly.

Paul said that he also invited the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top leaders at the Centre for the event. Many leaders and dignitaries from various countries will also take part in the programme.

