Live
- Shloka Reddy’s Dance Triumph
- Meat for Kids?
- Vangaveeti Radha not seen on Ranga’s birth anniv ceremony
- National Thank You Note Day
- Flexi against YSRCP leaders creates tension in Nallapadu village
- Lack of sleep makes less happy, more anxious
- Promoting leadership through environmental stewardship
- Importance of delivering sustainable business practices to MBA students
- Boxing Day 2023: Why do we celebrate it? History, significance and celebration
- Hockey India announces 34-member core probable group for National Women's Coaching Camp
Just In
KA Paul invites CM to Global Peace Meeting
Highlights
Hyderabad: Praja Shanthi Party president, Dr KA Paul paid a courtesy call to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence on...
Hyderabad: Praja Shanthi Party president, Dr KA Paul paid a courtesy call to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the latter’s residence on Monday morning.
The politician and evangelist invited Revanth to the Global Peace Meeting on December 30 and also requested him to grant necessary permission for organising the event smoothly.
Paul said that he also invited the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other top leaders at the Centre for the event. Many leaders and dignitaries from various countries will also take part in the programme.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS