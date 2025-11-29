Kaleshwaram project failed to benefit Nizamabad and Kamareddy, alleges Kavitha

Hyderabad: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Friday claimed that there was no benefit from the Kaleshwaram project to Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts. Kavitha visited Kamareddy as part of her JagruthiJanam Bata on Friday and participated in several programmes.

Addressing the media, the Jagruthi leader said that not even a single acre of land in Kamareddy got water. "If I tell this, the BRS leaders will come bashing me. The government should make it clear whether it will continue Kaleshwaram or take up alternatives. Under Package 21 and 22, the money has gone to the contractors but no benefit to the people," said Kavitha.

She further alleged that she was shunted out from the family by creating conspiracies. Kavitha demanded that the Congress government immediately take up the de-silting of the Nizamsagar Project. She suggested developing Kaulas Fort and Nizamsagar as a tourism spot.

She also said that cotton farmers in the district had suffered losses due to the Montha cyclone. Kavitha urged the government to start a ginning mill in the Jukkal area, stating that Jagruthi was actively fighting for its establishment. She also demanded that Indiramma houses be given to those who are eligible, and suggested that money should not be taken in the name of permission for Indiramma houses.