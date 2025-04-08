Kancha Gachibowli lands: HC adjourns 3 PILs to April 24 in view of SC hearing

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench of Acting CJ Sujoy Paul and Justice Yara Renuaka on Monday adjourned the three PILs challenging the government decision alienating 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli to TGIISC to April 24 for further hearing in view of the Supreme Court looking into the issue.

S Niranjan Reddy, senior counsel, representing petitioner YATA in a PIL informed the bench to leave the issue to the apex court as issued protection to the petitioners, directing the government not to take up any work on the land. He averred that if the HC continues hearing the PILs, there will be a parallel adjudication. The counsels representing the petitioners in two PILs also agreed with Reddy’s contention.

Advocate-General A Sudarshan Reddy informed the bench that the SC will hear cases pertaining to the issue on April 16. He prayed to adjourn the PILs later, rather than after the summer vacation.

One counsel representing the Forest department prayed that the police department should be directed to file a report on “fake videos” going viral on social media pertaining to alleged wild animals being killed and burnt during the ‘clearing’ of 400 acre, due to which peace, security and harmony is disturbed in the State.The ACJ was not inclined to pass any such order on the plea stating that counter-affidavits should be first filed for further hearing. Hearing in the case was adjourned to April 24.

The bench heard the PILs--one filed by Kalapala Babu Rao, a retired scientist, the second by VATA Foundation (ENPO), a registered trust and environmental organisation and the third by the University of Hyderabad Student Union represented by president Arepalle Umesh Chand Ambedkar.

The petitioners are aggrieved by the government alienating land to TGIISC vide GO 54 for development of IT infrastructure.