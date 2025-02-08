Karimnagar: BJP’s Anji Reddy submits papers

Karimnagar: Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak Graduates MLC BJP candidate Anji Reddy submitted his nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer and District Collector Pamela Satpathy at the Karimnagar Collectorate office on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Anji Reddy said that the unemployed and graduates, in particular, have fallen victim to the negligence and fraudulent promises of the previous BRS and current Congress governments. He said that both parties have caused serious damage to the unemployed graduates especially in the name of unemployment benefits and employment generation. He said that both parties have seriously deceived the graduates by luring them with temporary promises during the elections.

Anji Reddy said that these elections are crucial not only for educated voters but also for the future of the State. The Congress, which had promised to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 every month a year ago, has not given it to anyone even today. That is why, keeping in mind the experiences and losses that have been suffered by the unemployed graduates, give the BJP a chance in this election. Anji Reddy wanted the graduates to elect him e with the first priority vote, said that he would work to solve their problems by being the voice of the educated and graduates.