- BJP defeated corrupt AAP, says GVL
- Delhi secretariat GAD department issued order saying all officials report at Secretariat and no document, files, computers hard disk be taken out of Secretariat
- HC has not given clean chit to in MUDA case: CM
- BJP released a poster saying Delhi se Aapda gayi
- BJP's top priority: Giving pure drinking water, housing, cleaning Yamuna changing face of Delhi by improving infrastructural facilities in Delhi and reduce air pollution
- Speculations are rife that Parvesh Varma a prominent Jat leader from New Delhi is likely candidate of CM. Parvesh is also a young leader. He is just 50 years
- Prime Minister Modi to address party workers at BJP Office at 5 pm today
- BJP after forming Government will discuss and decide what to do with Seeshmahal the Rs 50 crore official residence
- Giving breaking. Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal who said if you think I am unclean dont wont for me got a reply from the voters who voted against him. Kejriwal lost by over 2000 votes. His number 2 Manish Sisodia accepted defeat. CM Atishi lost elections. Sada Aadmi to Seeshmahal people rejected says BJP
Karimnagar: BJP’s Anji Reddy submits papers
Karimnagar: Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak Graduates MLC BJP candidate Anji Reddy submitted his nomination papers to the Election Returning Officer and District Collector Pamela Satpathy at the Karimnagar Collectorate office on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, Anji Reddy said that the unemployed and graduates, in particular, have fallen victim to the negligence and fraudulent promises of the previous BRS and current Congress governments. He said that both parties have caused serious damage to the unemployed graduates especially in the name of unemployment benefits and employment generation. He said that both parties have seriously deceived the graduates by luring them with temporary promises during the elections.
Anji Reddy said that these elections are crucial not only for educated voters but also for the future of the State. The Congress, which had promised to provide unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 every month a year ago, has not given it to anyone even today. That is why, keeping in mind the experiences and losses that have been suffered by the unemployed graduates, give the BJP a chance in this election. Anji Reddy wanted the graduates to elect him e with the first priority vote, said that he would work to solve their problems by being the voice of the educated and graduates.