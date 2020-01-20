Karimnagar: Couple bags medals in athletics

Karimnagar: A couple from Karimnagar district bagged ten medals in the Master Athletics competitions. Nelam Lakshmaiah and his wife Nelam Padma won gold and silver medals.



Lakshmaiah won gold medal in 200 meters, 400 meters and 800 meters; and silver medal in 100 meters running. He also won a medal in relay running.

Nelam Padma won gold medal in 100 meters, 200 meters and 400 meters; and also won a silver medal in 800 meters running. She also won a medal in 100 meters relay running. State Athletic Association President Goodelli Mahipal, honorary President Marri Lakshma Reddy, Prabhu Kumar, Periyala Ravinder Rao, Varala Jyoti and Vemula Laxminarayana congratulated the couple on the occasion. Nelam Lakshmaiah and Padma said that sporting inspiration has nothing to do with age.