Karimnagar : Harish terms bypoll a battle for justice

Karimnagar : The ensuing by-election in Huzurabad is an election between justice and injustice, righteousness and unrighteousness, stated Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday.

Harish Rao addressed Reddy Athmeeya Sammelanam at Jammikunta in the district. The government provided 24-hour electricity to farmers and the Kaleshwaram project was completed in three-and-a-half years and was irrigating 40 lakh acres like nowhere else in the country, he said.

The Minister appealed to the voters to compare what the TRS government did for the farmers and how the BJP government at the Centre was harming the interests of the farming community in Telangana and across the country.

There was no shortage of fertilisers and Rythu Vedikas were built for the welfare of farmers, but the BJP government was asking the State to install meters to calculate how many units of electricity the farmers were using, and hiked diesel rates putting a burden on farmers, he said.

Because of the Central government's anti-farmer moves, the farmers were forced to bear an additional expenditure of Rs 5,000 per acre. The Centre was planning to take over the Kaleshwaram project, he complained.

He asked the voters to think whether the TRS that was working for the welfare of the farmers should win or the BJP which was troubling farmers should win. He accused BJP leader Eatala Rajender of degrading the self-esteem of Huzurabad people by stating that people were attending TRS meetings for lunch and liquor.

He said Rajender joined the BJP for his selfish needs and challenged the latter to ask the Modi government to sanction Bayyaram Steel Factory, Kazipet Coach Factory and Rs 1,000 crore package to Huzurabad and a Tribal University as well.

The minister assured to make efforts to establish Reddy Corporation by taking the matter to the notice of CM KCR. Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, ministers Koppula Eswar, Gangula Kamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy attended the meeting.