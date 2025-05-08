Karimnagar salutes Army for delivering justice to Pahalgam victims

Karimnagar: Karimnagar residents saluted the Indian Army after learning about the operation Sindoor, which was launched under the command of two women Wing Commanders in the early hours of Wednesday morning to eliminate the terrorists who had taken Sindhur away from Indian women.

On April 22, 26 civilians were killed in a terrorist attack in Pahalgam. India has taken retaliatory measures to destroy the transport and activities of terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), and Hizbul Mujahideen, which are based in Pakistan. The operation that took place in the early morning, many people who came to know about it through the media in the morning, chanted Jai Bharat Mata Ki Jai, Jai Hind, Jai Jawan on the streets without any distinction of caste or religion.

Thamishetty Raju, retired Army man, told the Hans India that our country has strong leadership, never does anything that harms others. But we have already shown the enemy how to take revenge; the whole world opposed the attack on the common people of our country. From April 22 till yesterday, the defense forces worked tirelessly to identify the enemy positions and destroyed 9 bases in 25 minutes. It is a moment of pride for the country.

Kaveti Koushik, a social activist, said that the pain of Pahalgam still lingers in the hearts of every Indian. Unarmed, innocent civilians—targeted and gunned down—simply because they were Hindus. Terrorists, backed and bred by Pakistan, asked one cruel question before opening fire: “Are you Hindu?” And with that, lives were taken, families shattered, and the sacred Sindoor of many women was wiped away in blood. But Bharat does not forget. And Bharat, under the resolute leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, does not forgive acts of terror.

In a powerful and symbolic response, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindhur—an operation that was not just military in nature, but emotional, cultural, and moral. It was an act of justice wrapped in the firepower of our tri-services and executed with the precision that only a nation determined to protect its soul can deliver.

Operation Sindoor restored its pride with strength. This was not just an answer—it was a vow fulfilled. Modi had promised: “No one will be spared,” and once again, his guarantee was delivered. Terror launch pads across the border were decimated.

Camps used to train and shelter those who kill in the name of hate were reduced to ash. The enemies of Bharat were shown that this new India, this Modi-led India, does not tolerate terror—it demolishes it.

Chinthoju Bhaskar, president of Manair NGO, said that the day of the Pahalgam terror attack, we had requested Modi to take good retaliatory action. ‘My congratulations to our Air Force and Army for bringing down the terror camps so perfectly and accurately’, he said. They have made the whole of India proud. Salutes to everyone who participated in this attack, he said.

Late Air Force Warrant Officer Sudhakar Rao’s wife Anuradha Senior Assistant Sainik Welfare Office said that at midnight, India attacked not with words, not with warnings, but with precision bombs and unwavering determination. Nine terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir were reduced to ashes, their darkness pierced by the light of Indian justice. Last rites of over 90 terrorists completed.

These are not just attacks, they are sacred offerings to every martyr, to every child who lost their parents, to every soldier who sacrificed his tomorrow for our today. The Indian Air Force did not fly jets that night, they carried the collective pain of a billion hearts, she said.