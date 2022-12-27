Kavitha: Girls' education in Telangana a golden era

Hyderabad: Terming the girls' education as golden era in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha said that the government was creating a history and was setting a benchmark for the country.

Responding to the media reports that the Telangana is having the highest enrollment of girls in the higher education than the national average, on the Twitter on Tuesday, Kavitha said, "The youngest State of India, that despite being neglected by the Union Government of 8 years now, continues to create history & benchmarks for the country.

Telangana under the leadership of KCR Garu, tops nationwide by providing an average of 19 MBBS seats on 1 lakh in the state,".

She further said that the determination of CM KCR had provided the best for every individual in the State and the State government had set up medical colleges, increased seats to ensure equality of opportunity.