KCR & Akhilesh Yadav meet concludes

Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met in New Delhi on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav went to the official residence of KCR located on the Tughlaq Road in New Delhi. According to an official statement, "Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav met Chief Minister KCR. Their meeting has concluded. The two leaders are believed to have discussed various national issues." KCR is in Delhi as part of his week-long tour to attend national-level political and social programmes.



Reports say KCR accompanied by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Mohalla clinic. Both of them will also visit a Delhi government school.

According to the Telangana chief minister's schedule, KCR will meet political, media, and economic experts and also extend financial support to the families of soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

On May 26, KCR will meet former prime minister H D Deve Gowda in Bengaluru. From there, he will go to Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra to meet Anna Hazare. Later, he will reach Shirdi and offer prayers to Sai Baba and return to Hyderabad the same day.