KCR convenes first meet of BRS today

Hyderabad: The stage is now officially set for TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao to take active part in national politics as the Election Commission of India has permitted change of name of the pink party from TRS to BRS.



Following this, KCR has decided to hold the first meeting of the BRS on Friday at 1.20 pm at Telangana Bhavan in which MPs, MLAs, district presidents, etc, will participate.

KCR who wants to make his own mark in national politics may now speed up the efforts to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections in 2023 and constitute party units in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and some North Indians states, particularly where the farming community are in a majority.

KCR is also planning to hold a series of meetings with some political parties, farmers' organisations and employees' unions at national level before announcing the agenda of the BRS. It is also proposed to hold a meeting with legal, financial experts and former bureaucrats soon.

Party functionaries said that national and state-level BRS units will be constituted soon. The BRS chief will discuss the party strategy and other related issues on the first day of the meeting.

However, the Election Commission of India seems to have committed a goof-up as the letter sent by it to the TRS chief said K Chandrashekar Rao, TRS president, Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh instead of Telangana.