KCR held secret pow-wow with Modi, Amit Shah, says Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy has alleged that the TRS and BJP were trying to create tension in Munugodu, similar to what BJP and Trinamul Congress did in West Bengal during the assembly elections. He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah secretly in New Delhi.

Revanth said that KCR will soon go to Munugodu with a huge convoy and BJP will create disturbances. As part of the conspiracy, the Union government will deploy CRPF in Munugodu. The force will attack TRS leaders. The TRS will use the local police to attack BJP leaders. Their objective is to seemingly create tension and polarise Munugodu people along TRS-BJP party lines.

Poll strategist Prashanth Kishore used a similar strategy in West Bengal and created similar tensions between TMC and BJP in West Bengal, thereby bringing Mamata Banerjee to power and successful rooting out all other prominent parties, thus making BJP the main Opposition there.

"The TRS and BJP are going to execute the same strategy in Munugodu. Hence, the Congress cadre and Munugodu people should be alert and reject these attempts", he said. "It is unfortunate that the State police and the CRPF, which should maintain law and order, are helping political parties polarise the Munugodu elections".

Reddy also alleged that the Election Commission, a constitutional body, has failed to design the Munugodu ballot paper. He questioned how they placed TRS, which is supposed to be fourth on the ballot paper, second. He said candidates of national parties should be listed first and then those of regional parties. He stated that TRS is yet to get a national party status.

The Congress leader questioned why no cases were being registered against BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy for openly giving death threats to the Congress cadre. He questioned was it not the responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct fair and democratic elections." Whose money was being seized? Why are the details not being disclosed?"