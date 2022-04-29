KCR, Hemanth Soren meet over dinner at Pragati Bhavan

Hyderabad: A day after TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao announced his readiness to present an alternative development agenda for the country, his Jharkhand counterpart Hemanth Soren met him at Pragati Bhavan late on Thursday over dinner. They are learnt to have discussed issues pertaining to national politics. It may be mentioned here that KCR met Hemanth in Ranchi in March this year.

Sources said KCR explained to the Jharkhand leader his plans to launch a national political outfit, with an alternative development agenda, aiming to improve living standards of people and optimum utilisation of natural resources for country's development. It is learnt that they exchanged views on political developments taking place in the country. Hemanth told KCR importance of uniting all anti-BJP forces in the country and emerge as a Congress-led front to defeat the saffron party in the next Lok Sabha elections. The possibility of formation of anti-BJP and anti-Congress fronts and their impact on national politics was also discussed by the two CMs. KCR reportedly told Hemanth about his plan to shift to national politics.

The issue of the Centre's proposal to privatise coal mines in the country also figured at the meeting. Telangana and Jharkhand are full of coal reserves. If mines are privatised, the States will incur financial losses and employment prospects in the coal belt areas, the leaders felt.