KCR inaugurates BRS office in Delhi

The Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday inaugurated the central office of Bharat Rashtra Samithi party in New Delhi. Uttar Pradesh former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, Karnataka former chief minister Kumaraswamy and other prominent leaders of various parties attended the inauguration ceremony. KCR held a brief meeting at the BRS office with the leaders after inaugurating it. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and BRS party supremo K Chandrashekar Rao conducts Raja Shyamala and Nava Chandi Yagam on the premises of the BRS party. KCR's wife Shobha and his daughter BRS MLC Kavitha reached the BRS party office on Wednesday and offered prayers.



Now, the visuals are going viral on the internet in which CM's wife Shobha and daughter Kavitha along with TRS leaders visiting the BRS's party office inauguration in New Delhi. Former CMs of Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh are attending the event.

The BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao who is in New Delhi seems to be adopting a two-pronged strategy for the next elections. On one hand he is making some quick moves to rope in some prominent people into the party particularly from Andhra Pradesh and on the other he wants to strengthen the friendship and cooperation of leaders and parties in north who are opposed to BJP. While he has invited Bihar deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejaswai Yadav who is being propped up as the successor to Nitish Kumar in next elections as Bihar chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav, Rakesh Tikait and few others, he has assigned the responsibility to identify prospective leaders from Andhra Pradesh and start negotiations with them to Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav. Talasani will soon organise a meeting at Visakhapatnam to discuss with some leaders and try to get them into the party. One such leader to whom he is understood to have sent a feeler is former CBI joint director VV Lakshminarayana. It is learnt that he has been invited for the Vizag meet. But sources said that Lakshminaryana who is in touch with AAP has not yet decided about joining any party. He is said to be contemplating to contest from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat. Meanwhile, all ministers, MPs, MLAs, and senior party leaders from Telangana reached Delhi and will be present at the inaugural function of the BRS party office. Interestingly, some BRS leaders have also started learning Hindi and those who can speak Hindi are trying to hone their skills by improving the diction. Meanwhile the rituals for the two-day Raja Syamala Devi Yagam which began on Tuesday. KCR also participated in the rituals. His wife Shoba, son K T Rama Rao, daughter K Kavitha and other family members also participated in the rituals on Wednesday. He is likely to address a bilingual (Hindi and English) media conference in the evening. There was a little commotion at party office on Tuesday morning as the New Delhi Municipal Corporation workers pulled down the flexis and hoardings saying no permission for erecting them was obtained. BRS leaders said this however was not an issue.

