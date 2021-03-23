KCR Kits: Normal deliveries on rise

Telangana: The KCR kits being implemented by the State government is yielding excellent results in Telangana. The implementation of the scheme has increased the percentage of normal deliveries in the State. 50 per cent of the total deliveries being performed in government hospitals every year are normal deliveries.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said that the scheme had encouraged pregnant women to under normal deliveries instead of expensive and life threatening c-section surgeries. He said that a total of 1191275 women had benefited under the scheme so far. He said that 2,09,130 women benefited under the scheme during the year 2016-17, 2,59,335 during 2018-19, 2,77,383 during 2019-20 and 2,87,844 during the ongoing fiscal 2020-21 .

Replying to questions raised by the members of the State Assembly during question hour , he said that they spent Rs 246.38 crore under the scheme during 2017-18, Rs. 273.83 crore during 2018-19, Rs 392.65 crore during during 2019-20 and Rs 263.65 crore up to the month of February of the ongoing fiscal.