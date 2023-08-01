KCR receives warm welcome at Kolhapur Airport in Maharashtra

  • Menu
Highlights

BRS national President and honourable Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao arrived at Kolhapur Airport in Maharashtra.

BRS leaders and workers accorded a warm welcome to CM KCR with "Ab Ki Bar..Kisan Sarkar'' and " Desh ki Neta KCR" slogans. CM KCR reached directly to Mahalakshmi Mata Ambabai temple from the airport.

The BRS Supremo performed special prayers in the famous temple.

