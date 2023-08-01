Live
- Ashwin Babu’s next titled ‘Vachinavadu Goutham’
- Greenwood High School Student Wins Gold Medal at International Dance Competition in Portugal
- Bhubaneswar witnesses record rainfall of 259.2 mm in 24 hours
- Deputy CM Promises "Stringent Action" After Communal Unrest In Haryana Yatra, Acknowledges Management Lapses
- Discussing with law dept. power dues owed by Telangana to AP, says Centre
- Telangana Government releases TET notification
- Is it Vanama or Jalagam, who will attend Telangana Assembly sessions!!
- Violent Clash In Haryana's Nuh District During Vishva Hindu Parishad Procession Leaves Four Dead And Over 30 Injured
- Bangladesh reports 251 dengue deaths
- Everything You Need to Know About the Cost of Term Insurance
KCR receives warm welcome at Kolhapur Airport in Maharashtra
BRS national President and honourable Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao arrived at Kolhapur Airport in Maharashtra.
BRS leaders and workers accorded a warm welcome to CM KCR with "Ab Ki Bar..Kisan Sarkar'' and " Desh ki Neta KCR" slogans. CM KCR reached directly to Mahalakshmi Mata Ambabai temple from the airport.
The BRS Supremo performed special prayers in the famous temple.
