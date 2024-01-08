  • Menu
KCR sends chadar for Ajmer Dargah
BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao sent a Chadar for the annual Urs celebrations at Ajmer Dargah on Sunday.

Hyderabad: BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao sent a Chadar for the annual Urs celebrations at Ajmer Dargah on Sunday.

Former Home Minister Mahmood Ali, BRS leader Azam Ali and other Muslim religious leaders were present. Special prayers are conducted on this occasion. The BRS has been sending Chadar to Ajmer every year by continuing the party's secular tradition.

