Khammam: Election Observer inspects arrangements for KMC polls

Khammam: Municipal Election Observer Ahmad Nadeem discussed arrangements for Khammam corporation elections, which will be held on April 30, with District Collector RV Karnan, Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Priyanka in Khammam on Monday.

He also discussed arrangements at the distribution points and reception centres for counting of the votes.

He visited SR&BGNR College, a counting centre in the town and observed the rooms and other facilities. Nadeem also inspected the scrutiny of nominations at Zilla Parishad meeting hall.

Later he instructed the officers and staff to wear masks and to follow Covid-19 norms during election duty.