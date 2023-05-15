Khammam: ‘Only BRS can ensure Khammam progress’

Khammam : The all-round development of Khammam only the possible in BRS ruling led by the CM KCR informed Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

On Monday, Minister Ajay Kumar interacted with the people during a public programmeorganisedin the city. District Collector VP Gautam, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surbhi and other officers and Publicrepresentatives participated programme on riding cycles.

Minister listened the issues of the people and examined the development and side drains, roads, borewells, dividers, parks and all the other places in the city.He visited Pedda Market under the 50thdivision and interacted with vegetable venders and people.

He toured all divisions, beginning early in the morning, and expressed his delight at the overwhelming public support for Khammam’s growth.He stated that the words of the people on the growth of Khammam brought him great joy.

He claimed that the public had been aware of the Khammam and the BRS’s rule for the previous nine years. He expressed special gratitude to CM KCR and Minister for IT and Municipalities K T Rama Rao, who have sanctioned over Rs 1,000 crore for development over the previous four years. He stated that the Khammam has established all-round development in all of the Municipality’s divisions.It was never displayed before, he added.

Later, Minister Ajay visited the Bhadradri-Kothagudem district and unveiled newly completed girls hostel buildings with 55 rooms, two floors, and contemporary facilities erected at a cost of Rs7.35 crores at Aswaraopet Agricultural College affiliated with Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agricultural University. On this occasion, he stated that the administration was prioritising education, infrastructure development, research, and expansion in the agricultural sector.