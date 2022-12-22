Kharge an invincible leader; not a rubber stamp: Mallu Ravi

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said that when AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that BJP was involved not in the freedom movement, the saffron party was not able to digest the fact.

"Instead of Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP should apologize", Mallu Ravi demanded and said that after Kharge came to power, democracy is being attacked. "I strongly condemn the BJP for calling Kharge a rubber stamp. As a Dalit leader, Kharge was never defeated. He not only won eight times as an MLA and three times as an MP, Mallikarjun Kharge has also worked as the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha", Ravi added.

The TPCC leader said, "Can such a person be called a rubber stamp? Actually, except Amit Shah and Modi, all other Cabinet ministers and BJP leaders are working as rubber stamps".

Mallu Ravi pointed out that BJP national president J P Nadda was unceremoniously defeated by Congress candidate in his home State of Himachal Pradesh in the recent elections. "Now, BJP is talking against Kharge only because he hails from the Scheduled Caste," he said, adding that Congress' ideology is that it fought freedom, that still continues till date and that Rahul Gandhi is an example that the Congress of today and yesterday is the same.

He also said that BJP did have its ideology but now its leaders are not following it and are rather allowing any people of other parties to join their party, only to retain power.