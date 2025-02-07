KIMS Annual Sports Meet 2025 concludes

Karimnagar: KIMS Group of Institutions organised two-day Annual Sports Meet 2025 involving KIMS educational institutions in Karimnagar. Chief Guest Kims Group Chairman Dr P Ravinder Rao & Vice Chairman P Sakethrama Rao distributed prizes to the winning teams.

Kims MBA I yr girls were the Khabbadi champion, while KIMS Degree and PG final year girls were the Khabbadi run-ners. Similary, Kims BSc FST 4th Sem girls emerged as champion and Kims B.Sc FST 2nd Sem girls were runner up Kims PG Team were the cricket champion while Kims Law team was runner up, In this programme, Advaita International School Chairman Sowgani komuraiah, KIMS college principals B. Arjun Rao, Dr. Krishna Mohan Rao, Dr. Adinarayana, Venkat swamy, Goutham and all teaching, non teaching faculty and students attended.