Kishan emphasises on ensuring safety of mine workers

Hyderabad: Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy said that the 3rd National Conference of Ministers of Coal and Mines was successfully held over two days, on January 20 and 21, in Konark, Odisha.

He said on Tuesday that it marks only the third occasion in the history of independent India that such a National Conference has taken place. He said that since taking charge as Union Minister of Coal and Mines, he has prioritised reforms in this sector. He is championing initiatives aimed at achieving self-sufficiency in the mining sector and increasing domestic coal production by involving all relevant stakeholders.

As part of these efforts, the Chairmen and Managing Directors of subsidiaries of Coal India Limited have met multiple times with department heads and stakeholders in the mining sector. Besides, to strengthen the cooperative federal system, it has been decided to seek the views of State governments regarding comprehensive changes in the coal and mining sectors.

It may be mentioned here that during the inaugural address of the conference on the first day, Kishan Reddy called for the cooperation of state governments on issues such as environmental protection, sustainable development goals, mine management, and worker welfare. He also encouraged the adoption of internationally used technologies. The Ministers from all states responded positively, noting that the Central government would provide the necessary support to boost domestic coal production and reduce coal imports.

On the second day of the conference, future activities—such as the central government's vision for making the coal and mining sector self-sufficient, implementing various programs and schemes, and utilising mining potential in different States—were shared with state ministers. Kishan Reddy emphasised the importance of State initiatives in the production and auctioning of critical minerals as well as the exploration and utilisation of resources.

During the conference, Ministers from various States shared best practices being followed in their regions. Later, the Union Minister visited the District Mineral Foundation (DMF) exhibition, where products crafted by Self-Help Groups that were funded by DMF were presented. He praised their artistry and engaged in conversations with the groups.

In the evening, he reviewed the performance of Mahanadi Coal Fields Limited (MCL) in Bhubaneswar. He commended MCL for its achievements in coal production and suggested that international best practices and advanced technologies be adopted. The Union Minister also stressed the need to ensure the safety of workers in mines and provide opportunities for women workers. He recommended taking special actions for the responsible closure of mines where coal extraction has been completed.