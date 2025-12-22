Kishan Reddy questions Sonia Gandhi over Telangana poll promises in open letter

Hyderabad: Ina strongly worded open letter on Sunday addressed to Congress MP Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, has raised serious questions about the Congress party’s unfulfilled promises in Telangana.

The letter comes in the wake of reports that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy recently met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to present the state government’s ambitious Telangana Rising – 2047 Vision Document, which outlines a long-term development roadmap.

According to media reports, Sonia Gandhi appreciated the Chief Minister’s vision and congratulated the Congress government for completing two years in office. However, Kishan Reddy expressed sharp criticism over what he termed as a “betrayal of public trust,” questioning whether Sonia Gandhi had reviewed the status of the party’s election manifesto or the six guarantees promised during the 2023 Assembly polls.

Recalling Sonia Gandhi’s address at a massive public meeting in Tukkuguda on September 17, 2023, where she unveiled the Congress manifesto titled ‘Abhayahastam’ and assured immediate implementation of six guarantees, Reddy asked: “Have you ever enquired about the progress of these commitments? Did you raise this issue when the Chief Minister met you recently?”

The Union Minister alleged that instead of fulfilling its electoral promises, the Telangana government is attempting to “mislead the people” by introducing a new narrative through the vision document.

He accused the Congress leadership of ignoring accountability and congratulating itself while farmers, women, unemployed youth, students, Dalits, tribals and backward classes await the promised benefits.

Reddy’s letter further questioned whether the Congress party has “abandoned the guarantees” and mocked the fate of the manifesto’s “420 promises,” suggesting they have been “thrown into the Musi River or buried within Gandhi Bhavan.” He warned that failure to deliver on these commitments could transform the ‘Abhayahastam’ (hand of assurance) into a ‘Bhasmasura Hasta’ (hand of destruction), driven by public anger.

“The people of Telangana deserve a clear and honest answer,” Reddy asserted, urging Sonia Gandhi to clarify the party’s position on the guarantees. He cautioned that if the Congress government continues to falter, the electorate will “respond decisively” in the future.