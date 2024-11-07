Kishan Reddy Vows to End BRS and Congress Influence in Telangana, Criticizes CM's Governance

Hyderabad: Union Minister Kishan Reddy has made a bold statement regarding the political landscape in Telangana, asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to dismantle the influence of both the BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samithi) and Congress in the state. Reddy said that BJP leaders will be actively engaging with the people in the Moosi River region, spending time with the locals by staying in their homes, sharing meals, and sleeping in the area as part of their efforts to connect with the public.

Reddy also accused the BRS of widespread corruption, stating that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi has openly spoken about the party's corrupt practices. "There is no future for Telangana's politics without the BJP. We are committed to eradicating the influence of both the BRS and Congress from the state," Reddy said.

The Union Minister further stated that he would personally write to the Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, regarding issues related to flyovers and other infrastructure concerns in the state. "The BJP will continue to highlight and address the developmental issues affecting the people of Telangana," Reddy added.