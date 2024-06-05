Kishan retains Sec’bad LS seat with nearly 50k margin

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy has won for the second consecutive time from the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, defeating his nearest rival Danam Nagender with a majority of 49,944 votes.

Although there were 46 candidates in the fray, the main fight was between the three major political parties of BJP, Congress and BRS. While Kishan Reddy was polled 4,73,012 votes, the Congress candidate secured 4,23,068 votes. The BRS candidate T Padma Rao Goud polled 1,29,586 votes.

The BJP has been winning the Secunderabad Lok Sabha seat continuously. Dattatreya had won four times from this constituency. During the 2014 election the party candidate Bandaru Dattatraya was victorious, who defeated M Anjan Kumar Yadav of Congress with a majority of over 2.50 lakh votes. Again in 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kishan Reddy won the seat defeating the BRS candidate Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav. While Kishan Reddy secured 3,84,780 votes, Sai Kiran got 3,22,666 votes. Kishan Reddy went on to become Union Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet in 2019. The victory became remarkable because the BJP had no MLAs in the Lok Sabha segment compared to the BRS which had six out of the seven segments. The Assembly segments in Secunderabad are Secunderabad, Sanathnagar, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Jubilee Hills, Khairatabad and Nampally. The constituency is dominated by urban voters.

Kishan Reddy started on a good note with a slender majority of just 189 votes in the first round and continued the lead in second round with over 1,100 votes, third round with 722 votes and continued this lead till seventh round. In the eighth round Nagender got a lead of 2,955. However, Kishan Reddy got back in lead in the ninth round and maintained a lead of over 3,000 votes. Kishan Reddy got leads in tenth to fifteenth round. Again in the 16th round Nagender got a lead of just over 400 votes but by this time, the BJP candidate had a healthy lead of over 20,000 votes. In round 20, Nagender got a lead of over 700 votes and by this time the lead of Kishan Reddy was over 40,000 and finally, Kishan Reddy was declared victorious with a margin of over 49,000 votes.

Kishan Reddy secured good number of votes from the strongholds in Amberpet (83,048), Musheerabad (77,116), Sanathnagar (66,849), Secunderabad (62,535), Jubilee Hills (64,673), Nampally (40,423). Nagender could get a handsome lead in Jubilee Hills with over 89,705 votes. A large number of north Indian voters reside in the Sanathnagar constituency and they are said to have supported the BJP once again.