Kothagudem: Denied entry in village, girl attempts suicide

Kothagudem: A student attempted suicide at Dammapet in the district as her parents and villagers denied her entry into the village fearing virus contamination in the wake of covid-19 pandemic.

According to the sources, a student called P Nagalaxmi, aged around 20 years, belonging to Peddagollagudem village of Dammapet mandal, had gone to Jalna in Maharashtra two months ago for agriculture products training.

After lockdown, she managed to stay there for some time, but, as the stay at Jalna had become financially burdensome she along few others returned to Khammam city a week ago, travelling in trucks.

The local authorities, finding her travel history put her in medical quarantine in Khammam after she was tested negative for coronavirus. After the completion of her quarantine period she was discharged and advised to be in home quarantine.

But, when she reached the village, her parents and the villagers told her to go back to Khammam as none from outside was allowed in the village. Upset with denial of entry in the village, she jumped into a tank located in the village outskirts.

The health workers at Dammapet check post informed Aswaraopet CI, B Rajagopal, who was passing by, about the incident. The CI immediately rushed to the tank and rescued the student floating in water.

The CI informed the media that, at first the girl was thought to be dead. After the first aid she was rushed to Sathupalli Government Hospital and later shifted to then to District Government Hospital for better treatment. Nagalaxmi's condition is now said to be safe.