KTR demands thorough probe into Miss England’s allegations

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday demanded an impartial and thorough investigation into the allegations of harassment made by Miss England Milla Magee. Expressing deep anguish over the experience faced by Magee on Telangana soil, which has a rich culture of respecting and venerating women, he stated that such an incident was profoundly distressing. As father of a daughter, Rao expressed his heartfelt wish that no woman should ever face such unfortunate circumstances. On behalf of the entire Telangana society, he extended sincere apologies to her.

Rao emphasised that the incident faced by Magee does not reflect the true spirit of Telangana and is contrary to values cherished by its people. He highlighted that Telangana, which considers providing equal opportunities to women as a tradition, draws eternal inspiration from legendary figures like Rani Rudrama and Chityala Ailamma.

Commending the extraordinary courage required to stand against harassment on international platforms like Miss World, KTR praised Magee’s resolve as commendable. He hoped for her swift recovery from this distressing experience. He strongly condemned the government’s approach of attempting to blame the victim instead of investigating the allegations. He demanded strict action against those responsible for harassing Magee.