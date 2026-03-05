KTR distributes financial aid to medical students

Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao distributed fee cheques to 16 MBBS students supported by the BLR Charitable Trust at a programme organised by Uppal MLA Bandari Lakshma Reddy.

This financial assistance helps students from economically weaker sections pursue medical education without crippling fee burdens. Praising the initiative of Bandari Lakshma Reddy, Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao stated that the legislator was operating beyond politics to brighten the lives of underprivileged students through sustained service activities.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandari Lakshma Reddy mentioned that the BLR Charitable Trust has been continuously supporting deserving students to ensure that poverty does not obstruct their academic potential. He expressed confidence that these beneficiaries would emerge as dedicated doctors serving society.

The students and their families expressed their gratitude to Bandari Lakshma Reddy for the essential financial support and to Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao for his encouragement throughout this noble endeavour to promote higher education in the state.