KTR seeks to know how many raids held on BJP leaders in last 8 years

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday sought to know as to how many Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax and CBI raids were conducted on BJP leaders during the last 8 years.

The Minister took to his Twitter handle and tweeted "How many ED, IT and CBI raids on BJP leaders or their kith and kin in last 8 years"

He further questioned "Kya sab ke sab BJP waale Satya Harishchandra ke rishtedaar hain? (Are all BJP leaders relatives of Satya Harishchandra)"

ED had issued fresh summons to Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 in an alleged money laundering case connected to National Herald newspaper.

Cutting across party lines, political parties have been raising objections over the BJP-led Central government's politically- motivated use of central investigating agencies over members from other parties.