KTR to oversee preps for BRS silver jubilee meet

Hyderabad: After the BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao, the party’s working president KT Rama Rao would be holding a series of meetings with the MLAs and constituency in-charges for making them prepared for the crowd gathering for the party’s silver jubilee celebrations on April 27. The party is celebrating the 25th year of the formation on April 27 in the form of a big public meeting in Elkathurthy in Warangal district. According to leaders, the party wants to make it as a launch pad to re-launch itself once again and give a message to its opponents that it was the party of the people. The BRS had faced embarrassment with successive defeats in Assembly, Lok Sabha elections. The party had not contested the recent Council elections.

According to sources, the BRS working president would be holding meetings with the MLAs and constituency in-charges for making them prepared for the public meeting and for giving guidelines on getting crowds for the meeting. A senior leader of the party said that the Silver Jubilee meeting will be providing a big momentum for the party in the state. “People of the State are vexed with the Congress rule where every section including farmers, unemployed and others were unhappy with the government not fulfilling its promise. People will be eager to know about what KCR is going to speak in the public meeting,” said the BRS leader.

The BRS chief has already had a round of meetings with the district leaders at his farmhouse giving them necessary instructions. The BRS working president would be focusing on giving specific targets to the MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives. Meanwhile, the party leaders have urged the TGSRTC to provide 3,000 buses for transportation of people to the venue of public meeting by paying Rs 8 crore as fee. A delegation of the party leaders led by Ravula Chandrashekar Reddy met the TGSRTC MD Sajjanar on Monday.

“We, the BRS party under leadership of Leader of Opposition K Chandrashekar Rao are pleased to inform you that we are organising the silver jubilee celebrations of our party in Elkathurthy, Warangal District on April 27. In this regard, we request you to arrange 3,000 buses from the TGSRTC to facilitate the transportation of our party members and supporters attending the event. We request you to process this arrangement on usual terms and conditions,” said the representation given to the MD, enclosing a cheque for an amount of Rs 8 crore in favour of TGSRTC as per the financial requirements for this arrangement.