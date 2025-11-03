KTR urges gated community voters to cast ballots, warns of Congress fraud

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday cautioned the voters in the gated communities to cast their vote or the Congress would take the opportunity to cast illegal votes in their names.

The BRS working president had meetings in the two gated communities, Satya and Aditya Impress, in Shaikpet Mandal on Sunday. Rama Rao said that their government had taken up many welfare programmes for the poor and developed Hyderabad, and all should come out to vote to teach a lesson to the Congress which has not done anything for the city. “Even if one of you does not go and vote there is a risk of Congress voting fraudulently. Congress, which has not done anything in two years, wants to buy votes by giving money. If anyone here threatens us, we will support you. After you vote, post a photo in your WhatsApp group. If you do not vote, you will lose the right to ask questions,” said Rama Rao.

Listing out the development the BRS has taken up in the ten years, Rao said, “We have supported poor families with schemes like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak. We have provided 24-hour electricity to agriculture and industries. We have undertaken many irrigation projects. We have completed flyovers in cities like Bangalore that used to take seven years in a very short time.” The BRS leader said, “If you ask Google and Chat GPT, the world's largest lift irrigation project, they will say Kaleshwaram. They say it is the BRS government that has undertaken such a project. If you ask about the world's largest innovation campus, it shows that it is a T-Hub. We competed not only in the country but also in the world. During our rule, the per capita income was Rs 3.87 lakhs. After we came, we brought six lakh new IT jobs. We did a better job than Bangalore. The current government has not implemented a single promise.”

Stating that nothing would happen with this one seat, KTR said that the Congress government had not implemented the promises. “Vote for BRS on November 11 and make it win with a huge majority. We have completed the flyover in Shaikpet and solved the traffic problem. Our target was to make it a signal-free city.” In the Aditya Impress gated community in Shaikpet, KTR said that this election had come with the untimely death of Gopinath. Congress did not win a single seat in Greater Hyderabad in the general elections. The people of Hyderabad have crowned themselves with development. “When our MLAs die, we give tickets to their family members. Even now, we have given a ticket to Maganti Sunitha.”