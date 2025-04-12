KTR writes on Kancha Gachibowli Forest dispute, says development has to breath

KTR, the working president of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party, has emphasised the urgent need to protect the Kancha Gachibowli forests amid rising tensions surrounding a proposed IT park development project.

In a piece of his writing shared on his X handle, which was carried by Economic Times, KTR stated that India is grappling with severe pollution and is among the countries most impacted by climate change. The recent unrest over the government’s plans for a 400-acre land parcel adjacent to the University of Hyderabad has drawn considerable attention. The state's Congress-led administration intends to auction the land for developmental purposes, which has prompted widespread protests. In response to mounting public pressure, the Supreme Court has intervened, placing a stay on any activities related to the auction.

KTR has voiced strong support for the students of the University of Hyderabad who have taken a stand against the government’s plans. Described as "Save Kancha Gachibowli," this protest represents a growing sentiment not rooted in real estate interests but rather in a deep-seated commitment to preserving the rich biodiversity of the region. Many of the protesting students hail from outside Telangana, underscoring a shared appreciation for the forests’ ecological significance.

The Kancha Gachibowli forest serves as a vital ecosystem, home to an array of wildlife including peacocks, spotted deer, and several endangered species, alongside a wealth of plant life. With over 40,000 trees belonging to 72 different species, this forest is not merely a patch of land but a crucial water sink impacting the groundwater levels of western Hyderabad. KTR pointed out that any reduction in this green cover could have catastrophic consequences for the city’s water table.

Highlighting successful precedents, KTR referenced the previous administration's ‘Haritha Haram’ initiative, which resulted in the planting and nurturing of 273 crore saplings. This initiative contributed to an impressive increase in forest cover in Telangana, allowing for simultaneous economic growth. The state saw a sharp rise in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) from ₹5.05 lakh crore in 2014-15 to ₹13.13 lakh crore in 2022-23, proving that development and environmental stewardship can coexist.

Under BRS leadership, the introduction of a mandatory 10% ‘Green Budget’ within the New Municipal and Panchayat Acts has made Telangana a pioneer in integrating environmental considerations into governmental policy. KTR further stressed that every village in Telangana should have its own nursery and that public spaces should be transformed into green parks, ensuring the urban environment is given equal importance.





Kancha Gachibowli, contrary to how the Congress government is projecting it, isn't a fight over a 400-acre real estate parcel. It's about saving a living, breathing, thriving forest!



